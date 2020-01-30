Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $306,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,634 shares of company stock worth $455,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

