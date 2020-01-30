Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.92. Southern Cross Media Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,097,509 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.06. The stock has a market cap of $669.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21.

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.