South32 (ASX:S32) Stock Price Up 0.7%

South32 Ltd (ASX:S32)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.72 ($1.93) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), approximately 14,091,303 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.68 ($1.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.78.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr 2,048,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

