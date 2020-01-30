Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.36. 6,470,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

