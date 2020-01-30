Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Stock Price Up 28.4%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s stock price rose 28.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 729,947 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 776,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

SPHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.61.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.