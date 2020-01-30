SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $84,473.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, IDEX and OKEx. In the last week, SONM has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, COSS, Liqui, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.