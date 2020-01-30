SOL Capital Management CO Sells 655 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 974,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,089. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

