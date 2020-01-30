SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,989.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $383,989.00 and $68,422.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.01873805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.08 or 0.04107365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00640427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00750292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009686 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00696206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,865,240 coins and its circulating supply is 21,788,148 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

