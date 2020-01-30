SnapCoin (SNPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,379.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, SnapCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. SnapCoin has a market cap of $66,443.00 and $3,379.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io . SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

