Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 7,446.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $72,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

SNAP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 17,146,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,805,887. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

