SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Down 0.2%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.73 and last traded at C$31.75, 143,209 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 241,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.82.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.42.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.04.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.