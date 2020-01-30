SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.34. SLM posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 5,281,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

