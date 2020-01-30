Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $50,150.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.
- On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.
Shares of Slack stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,691. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $37,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.
About Slack
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.