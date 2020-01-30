Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $50,150.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

Shares of Slack stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,691. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $37,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.