Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SKY stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

In other Skyline news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,948.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,617 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

