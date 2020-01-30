Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.57 to $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 416,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 189.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

