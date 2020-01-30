Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post sales of $214.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the highest is $215.30 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $188.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $914.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.40 million to $926.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 593,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

