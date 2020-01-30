Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.30

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $37.67. Silicom shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 3,179 shares traded.

SILC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. Silicom’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

