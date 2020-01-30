Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €36.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.71 ($47.33).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.78 ($50.90). 532,211 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

