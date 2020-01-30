Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Position Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the period. Shutterstock accounts for about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Shutterstock worth $29,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. 83,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

