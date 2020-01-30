Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.82. 825,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.63.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

