Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPT. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,935,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 479,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PPT remained flat at $$5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 265,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.