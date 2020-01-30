Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 222,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

