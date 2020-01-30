Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 9,410 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 402.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 219,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $21.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.