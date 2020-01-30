Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

