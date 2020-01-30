Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Major bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,953.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 656,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,937. The company has a market cap of $320.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.02. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.