Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $474,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

Anthem stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

