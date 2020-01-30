Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,965. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

