Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,769,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,070. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

