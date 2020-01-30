Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Increases By 15.2%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 21,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,105 shares of company stock worth $4,770,627 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.