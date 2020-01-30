Short Interest in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Drops By 12.5%

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. VirTra Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.11.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

