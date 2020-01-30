Short Interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Rises By 17.5%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days. Approximately 22.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $880,089.56. Insiders have sold 78,021 shares of company stock worth $1,804,693 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 145.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.