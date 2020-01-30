Short Interest in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Drops By 8.3%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,742. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.83. Triumph Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $29.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

