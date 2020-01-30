Short Interest in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Grows By 20.7%

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,916. Timken has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Timken by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

