Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Decreases By 7.9%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 361,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of TGLS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

