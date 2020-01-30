Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Decreases By 8.7%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

