Short Interest in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Declines By 5.0%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Soliton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Soliton has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 168.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

