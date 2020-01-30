Short Interest in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Declines By 5.0%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Soliton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Soliton has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
About Soliton
Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.