Short Interest in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Decreases By 16.1%

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SMTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,912. SMTC has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald bought 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841. Corporate insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in SMTC by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SMTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.