Short Interest in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Declines By 8.3%

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SERV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. 829,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

