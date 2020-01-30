Short Interest in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Increases By 9.8%

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 10,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 6.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
