Short Interest in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Increases By 9.8%

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 10,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 6.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

