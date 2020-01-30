Short Interest in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Grows By 27.1%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 390,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,311. The stock has a market cap of $781.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 301,052 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

