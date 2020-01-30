Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Grows By 24.3%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE PM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,357. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.