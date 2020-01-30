Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expands By 10.6%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 14,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Paypal alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,174,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.