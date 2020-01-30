Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Decreases By 27.0%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANL. TheStreet lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $118.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.