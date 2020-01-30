Short Interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Grows By 13.6%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 520,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,840. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

