Short Interest in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Drops By 8.9%

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Middleby stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 270,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. Middleby has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

