Short Interest in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Drops By 7.9%

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Matthews International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 413,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 75,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.21. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.