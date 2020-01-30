Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Increases By 20.2%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at $608,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $16,150. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lazydays by 529.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

