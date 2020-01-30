Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Increases By 24.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 17,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.99.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

