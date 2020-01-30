Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Rises By 13.0%

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 763,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $26,209.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Insiders sold 22,593 shares of company stock worth $1,898,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 704.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.38. 106,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,488. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.