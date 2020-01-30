Short Interest in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rises By 21.0%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 383,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,784. The company has a market capitalization of $910.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

